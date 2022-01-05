Chanel

N°1 De Chanel L’eau Rouge

$110.00

Buy Now Review It

At Chanel

PRODUCT A revitalizing fragrance mist infused with Red Camellia Extract and camellia water to refresh and invigorate the senses. Skin feels hydrated and looks radiant. The N°1 DE CHANEL line seeks to minimize its environmental impact with sustainably developed formulas that contain up to 97% naturally derived ingredients and 76% from the camellia flower. Each product is housed in environmentally sound packaging for a reduced carbon footprint. KEY INGREDIENTS Opening with an energetic burst of citrus and red berries, the scent unfurls into a heart of jasmine and rose, the iconic signature of the House’s fragrance, along with comforting iris and musk notes. CHANEL In-House Perfumer Creator Olivier Polge drew inspiration from the delicate yet resilient qualities of the Red Camellia flower, creating a dynamic and sparkling, yet soft and refined composition. HOW TO APPLY Spritz onto the body and décolleté. Layer under your signature scent or wear L’EAU ROUGE on its own.