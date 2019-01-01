Huda Beauty

N.y.m.p.h. Not Your Mama’s Panty Hose All Over Body Highlighter

An all-over face and body highlighter designed to give you radiant-looking skin that glows.What Else You Need to Know: N.Y.M.P.H promises to give you flawless summer skin that feels smooth and hydratedwithout streaks or harsh lines. The water-based formula melts seamlessly into the skin to help blur imperfections, leaving you with nothing but a sun-touched shimmer that is both water- and transfer-resistant. Shake well before use, and blend quickly as you spread the formula across the skin until your desired coverage is achieved.