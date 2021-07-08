sloggi

N – Non-wired Bra

Wrap it! This wireless, unpadded bra from the brand new EVER Fresh series by sloggi excites with flexibility, breathability and an airy AND light feeling. The unique properties of Creora Fresh elastane, combined with Pima Cotton Polyamide make it a favourite for everyday. Unwired, unpadded bra made from soft jersey with light mesh lining at the front Elastic mesh border at the cups for superb fit Side and back parts made from jersey with super soft mesh lining Delicate, adjustable straps with textured grip and silky soft lining Hook-and-eye closure for perfect fit, three-times adjustable Featuring Creora Fresh elastane, which is highly flexible, breathable, natural, airy and fresh With naturally soft Pima Cotton for perfect moisture absorbance Style it with a short, tai or brief from the series and live and love nothing but freshness all day long. The model is wearing the wireless bra in size 34 B