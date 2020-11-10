Mediheal

N.m.f Intensive Hydrating Sheet Mask

Natural Moisturizing Factor (NMF) is naturally produced by the skin to maintain its hydration levels with a mix of ingredients that both attract and retain water. Developed by top dermatologists and estheticians, this innovative and ultra-hydrating mask contains the key building blocks of NMF, including hyaluronic acid, amino acids and water-binding sugars, to supercharge transform skin from dry and flaky to soft and supple. Additional ingredients like exfoliating willow bark and toning witch hazel round out this skin-perfecting formula.