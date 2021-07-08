pala eyewear

Mzuri Rose

£125.00

Bigger is better. Mzuri’s oversize cat-eye silhouette is wearable glamour at its absolute finest. In an eye-catching rose pink and black tortoiseshell with graduated brown lenses this is a frame you’ll be reaching for time and time again. Batch 1: limited to 50 frames Handmade in Italy out of family run workshop Bio-acetate frame certified 100% bio-degradable High quality, more eco-friendly lenses (39% plant resin) Scratch resistant + 100% blocking of harmful UV rays Soft microfiber bag to protect and clean you lens Hand woven recycled case from Bolgatanga, Ghana Pala gives back to vision projects for every pair sold