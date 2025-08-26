Ellis Brooklyn

Myth Eau De Parfum

$115.00 $57.50

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Product Details Painterly illustrations of classic holiday icons add whimsical charm to your favorite family photo this holiday season. Designed by Mr. Boddington's Studio for Paperless Post. Printed on Mohawk ultra white 120 lb. card stock that is soft to the touch and matches our superfine white envelopes. Paper is FSC certified and made using wind power. Corresponding Paperless Post digital design also available. Please note: Due to the matte finish of our paper, photos may print slightly darker than they appear on your screen.