United States
DisaxDesigns
Mystic Wind| Handmade African Print Pillow Cover
$35.00
At Etsy
Mystic Wind is the bold blue African print decorative pillow cover with the moon illuminating in the background. The rich tones of the blue will transform your room into a calm oasis sure to make you feel serene. Perfect house warming gift for any home! Product Details Fabric Content: 100% Cotton Closure Type: Hidden Zipper Closure Pillow Insert Included: No Removable Cover: Yes Product Care Machine Wash: Delicate Cycle Dry: Hang Dry Iron: Low Setting