Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Dior
Mystic Vernis Nail Lacquer
$30.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Dior
Need a few alternatives?
LAUREN B
Nail Polish In Mandeville Maven
BUY
$18.00
LAUREN B BEAUTY
Tenoverten
Nail Polish In Liberty
BUY
$12.00
Tenoverten
Lottie London
Stay Press'd - Colour Block Party
BUY
£7.95
Lottie London
Lottie London
Stay Press'd - Glazed And Unfazed
BUY
£7.95
Lottie London
More from Dior
Dior
Lip Glow Oil
BUY
$60.00
Adore Beauty
Dior
Lip Glow Oil
BUY
$40.00
Sephora
Dior
Dior Bronze Self Tanning Jelly For Face
BUY
$42.00
Neiman Marcus
Dior
Rouge Dior Forever Liquid
BUY
$45.00
Dior
More from Nails
Dior
Mystic Vernis Nail Lacquer
BUY
$30.00
Dior
LAUREN B
Nail Polish In Mandeville Maven
BUY
$18.00
LAUREN B BEAUTY
Tenoverten
Nail Polish In Liberty
BUY
$12.00
Tenoverten
Lottie London
Stay Press'd - Colour Block Party
BUY
£7.95
Lottie London
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted