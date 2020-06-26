Columbia

Mystic Trail Jacket

$79.99

Buy Now Review It

At Backcountry

The forecast is calling for variable weather, so slip on the Columbia Mystic Trail Jacket for all-around protection no matter the conditions. A polyester fabric dries quickly and stretches for ultimate comfort, and a rain protector shell keeps you dry when the rain starts pounding. Zippered hand and chest pockets keep your valuables secured, and a drawcord adjustable hem seals out wind and water.