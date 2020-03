Astrid & Miyu

Mystic Star Ear Cuff In Gold

£39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Astrid & Miyu

Description Embrace your inner boho side with The Mystic Star Ear Cuff. For those who are daring and ready to make a statement. These Ear Cuffs will make any outfit stand out. Details Composition: 18k gold plated brass Cuff Size: 15mm x 15mm Stones: Opal