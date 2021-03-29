Crenshaw Candles

Myrrh & Sandalwood Soy Candle.

$10.00

Myrrh & sandalwood is Warm sandalwood blended with aromatic flowering myrrh with hints of musk infused oak. Crenshaw Candles are handmade with soy wax, an eco wick that is free from lead and zinc. This candle comes in a 8oz jar with a lid. Shipping: Packages are shipped through USPS. Packages will be shipped via First Class or by Priority Mail, based on weight. FREE SHIPPING on all orders of $35 or more!