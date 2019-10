Myro

Myro Uo Exclusive Plant-based Refillable Deodorant

$10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Cased in a reusable + refillable tube, the Myro deodorant is pro-planet. Effective formula with fewer ingredients, using an aloe base with bacteria-neutralizing citrus, probiotics and sage to keep you smelling great as well as natural cornstarch to keep you dry.