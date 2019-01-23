Article.

Myria Silver Small Hanging Plant

$100.00 $59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Article.

Our Myria planters are stylish accessories that capture the light. The pounded-metal surface texture reflects the light, and adds a subtle glow to your living space. Please note that the Myria is not food safe and is recommended for decorative purposes only. While perfect for housing your plants, it's important to use a liner and to keep water from pooling in the bottom of your Myria pot. Construction Style/Type Contemporary Planter General Dimensions 3.5"H x 6.5" Diameter Weight (lbs) 3 Chain length 38" Color Silver Materials Aluminum Care Wipe with a damp, soapy cloth. Do not use abrasives. Not food safe. SKU No. SKU2304