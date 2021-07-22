Myott

Myott Art Deco Handpainted Jug Pitcher. Jazzy Abstract Jug. 1930s Geometric Pitcher.

A very colourful and striking art deco jug or pitcher by Myott, Son & Co. The angular geometric design (H8301) is freely hand painted in an abstract pattern typical of the 1930s. It's in great condition with only some faint rubbing on or near the rim, but is not detrimental in any way to it's appeal. It measures approx. 18cms in height. If possible I 'm happy to combine postage on any items, please get in touch for prices.