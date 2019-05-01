Meder Beauty

Myo-fix Mask

£69.00

Myo-Fix Mask relaxes and brightens the face relieving stress tension in facial muscles and helps maintain a naturally calm expression. Palmitoyl Hexapeptide-12 stimulates the production of collagen and hyaluronic acid in the skin. Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7 reduces inflammation, smoothes wrinkles and fills fine lines, evens out the complexion and improves the skin’s elasticity. Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1 re-energises fibroblasts in ageing skin and boosts the production of elastin in the skin. Sodium hyaluronate moisturises the skin and prevents its drying. Skinasensyl increases the skin’s tolerance preventing allergic reaction.