Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Staud
Myla Dress
$375.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Staud
Need a few alternatives?
H&M
Sequined Wrap Dress
BUY
$64.99
H&M
ASOS DESIGN
Corset Detail Drop Waist Midi Dress
BUY
$46.75
$85.00
ASOS
Abercrombie & Fitch
Strapless Drop-waist Smocked Maxi Dress
BUY
$130.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Reformation
Jaide Dress
BUY
$328.00
Reformation
More from Staud
Staud
Shoko Color Block Ribbed Sweater Dress
BUY
$165.00
Bloomingdale's
Staud
Staud Ida Leather Tote Bag
BUY
$303.00
$432.00
Farfetch
Staud
Faux Leather Fit & Flare Dress
BUY
$237.00
$395.00
Nordstrom
Staud
Shoko Color-block Ribbed-knit Midi Dress
BUY
$165.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Dresses
H&M
Sequined Wrap Dress
BUY
$64.99
H&M
Glamorous
Glamorous Sequin Fringe Midi Dress
BUY
$119.00
Urban Outfitters
Staud
Myla Dress
BUY
$375.00
Staud
ASOS DESIGN
Corset Detail Drop Waist Midi Dress
BUY
$46.75
$85.00
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted