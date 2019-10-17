Amazon

Mygift Black Metal Wall-mounted Cat Design 5-key Hook Rack

$12.99

Buy Now Review It

Add the purr-fect touch of sweet style to your home with this charming key rack! The design of this key hanger features the silhouettes of 2 cats sitting side by side, making this key holder a must-have for any cat lover. Down below the 2 adorable felines, this wall-mounted hanger boasts 5 sturdy metal hooks that are ideal for hanging and organizing keys and other small items. Simply use the brackets on each end to hang this decorative key rack from 2 nails or screws (not included) to give any space the perfect blend of style and organization.**Official MyGift product.**Made of metal with a matte black finish. Approximate Dimensions (in inches): 8 L X 1 W X 6 H.