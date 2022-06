Mydentity

Myconfidant Color Securing Shampoo

$22.50

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Summary Protect your hair color with MyDentity's MyConfidant Color Securing Shampoo. This first-ever hair care system from Guy Tang, MyDentity cleanses hair while providing moisture and hydration to keep your color looking its best! Prolongs color tone and vibrancy up to 50 shampoos.