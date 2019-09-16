myCharge

Hubplus-c Portable Charger 6700mah Power Bank

$49.99

PORTABLE CHARGER: Ideal for providing additional extra charges and extending the life of your cell phone, tablet and other devices delivering 6,700mAh and 18W of output power for up to 4x extra battery INTEGRATED PHONE CHARGER CABLES: You can ditch the phone charging cables when charging your devices with the HubPlus-C portable charger, as it features built-in USB-C and Micro-USB cables, but a USB-A port is available for external connections ULTRA-FAST QUICK CHARGE 3.0: Power bank features an integrated USB-C Cable equipped with Qualcomm 3.0 Quick Charge for up to a 4x faster charge (Power bank recharges by plugging foldable plug into a wall charger adapter of charging block) FOLDABLE WALL PLUG & PASS-THROUGH CHARGING: Self-contained foldable wall outlet plug makes this external battery pack a great travel companion and easily stores and packs away in a small bag, purse or backpack so a convenient power source is always within reach and the pass-through charging technology allows you to charge the power bank via wall outlet and connected devices simultaneously SMALL & COMPACT DESIGN: Dimensions: 4 in x 2.5 in x 0.9 in / Weight: 0.43 lbs. / Compatible with Micro USB and USB-C devices (Samsung Galaxy, LG, Motorola, HTC, Nokia, Blackberry / NOT compatible with Apple iPhones, iPads or iPods