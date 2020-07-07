Ego Swim

* ESTIMATED SHIP DATE: 7/20* THIS ITEM IS FOR PREORDER. *Excluded from all promotions. Brighten up the poolside or the shore with Mya. Available in a Sunshine Yellow and Vibrant Orange, this one-piece beauty has a deep v plunge & the perfect waist cutouts. Straps are adjustable and there is a hint of mesh that spices up the bikini hem. Fabric: Nylon & Spandex Model is wearing a size medium. See sizing chart for measurements or contact help@egoswim.com for further assistance.