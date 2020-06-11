Screaming O

My Secret Rechargeable Remote Control Vibrating Pants

£54.99

Buy Now Review It

Enjoy a sexy night or play in public with My Secret Charged Remote Control Panty Vibe, a waterproof 10-FUNction rechargeable Vroom bullet that fits discreetly into a side-tie lace panty. Operated by a remote control cleverly disguised as a finger ring, My Secret Charged Panty features a secret pocket that keeps deep, rumbling vibration right where you want it and fits up to 60-inch waists for a comfortable feel. The discreet push-button remote ring works up to 50 feet away and is made of soft-and-stretchy True Silicone for easy wear on almost any size finger. Experience deep-rumbling vibration that lasts for more than 60 minutes on a single charge with a body-safe ABS plastic bullet that works with or without the ring and is supported by a 2-year limited warranty. Whether for a tickling tease or some sex-life spice, My Secret Charged Panty inspires connection with a splash of mischief and takes lacy lingerie to a new level.