My Love Story White Floral Print Tie-back Maxi Dress

Lulus Exclusive! Kick off your happily ever after with the Lulus My Love Story White Floral Print Tie-Back Maxi Dress! Woven chiffon, decorated with Swiss dots and a lovely blue and purple floral print, shapes a seamed fitted bodice and tank straps that thread through loops and tie at the back. High waist tops the flowy maxi skirt that ends with a ruffled drop seam. Hidden side zipper/clasp.