Kate Spade New York

My Love May Heart Pendant Necklace

$58.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & care A cubic zirconia heart inspired by your birthstone centers this pendant necklace with love. 16" length; 3" extender; 1/4"W x 1/4"L pendant Goldtone plate/cubic zirconia Imported Item #6965655 Helpful info: Keep jewelry away from water and chemicals; remove during physical activities; store separately in a soft pouch. Free shipping & returns See more