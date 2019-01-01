Baby Aspen

My Little Night Owl 5-piece Gift Set

$56.99 $34.99

Buy Now Review It

Send new little night owls off to sweet dreams with the My Little Night Owl 5 Piece Baby Gift Set. Tucked into a keepsake wicker basket with a canvas lining, this set also includes a large plush owl rattle, a smaller plush crinkling tree, a printed canvas door hanger, and a super-soft coordinating blankie with a cute owl applique. Each piece is crafted wtih 100% polyester, and the toys are surface-washable. Pair this set with the My Little Night Owl Snuggle Sack set, and your little one will really know who loves him. (SMBA044-1)