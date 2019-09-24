Uncommon Goods

My Life Story - So Far

Inspire parents and grandparents to create a lasting family keepsake that will be treasured for generations. Beginning with "The Early Years," this uniquely designed journal is organized in nine sections, each containing thought-provoking prompts to spark a colorful personal memoir that captures the memories of first dates, lifelong friendships, meaningful stories, and pearls of wisdom gathered along the way. There's even a section dedicated to list the things you hope to accomplish next!Fill in the sewn, clothbound journal on your own schedule, as little or as much as you would like, and gradually it becomes a treasure trove of experiences that will be cherished by you, your children, grandchildren and generations to come. Made in Hagerstown, Maryland. Click here to view journal content Click here to view instruction band