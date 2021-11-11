SoycandlesbyGeorgia

Handmade Night Light | Light Up Letters

$19.78

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Handmade Materials: Plastic These Light up Letters include fully submerged warm LED lights which surround the whole of the Letter, lighting up every area and corner. They are also filled with a variety of flowers! Please note that flower variety will never look exactly the same as on pictures shown, as it is entirely handmade no products are the same, it also depends on the suppliers I buy from. Also please bare in mind that the curved edges letters will not stand freely Please only buy the '&' if you're buying another at least 1 letter Thank you :) Ready to ship in 3–5 business days Etsy offsets carbon emissions from shipping and packaging on this purchase. Ships from United Kingdom Georgina Owner of SoycandlesbyGeorgia Message Georgina This seller usually responds within a few hours.