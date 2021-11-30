Kiss

The KISS My Lash But Better, No Filters is the New Day-to-Day Lash for everyday wear. With comfortable, wearable volume that looks like your own lashes, only better! Superfine Band Technology for the thinnest band ever, you won't see or feel the band. Features Superfine Band Technology for the thinnest band ever Use with KISS lash adhesive - sold separately Perfect for every occasion Comfortable, wearable volume Looks natural like your own lashes