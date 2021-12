Funko Pop!

My Hero Academia Todoroki (metallic) Exclusive

From My Hero Academia, Todoroki (metallic), as a Box Warehouse exclusive stylized POP! vinyl figure from Funko! Figure stands 3.75 inches tall and comes in a window display box. Shipped in a single POP cardboard box shipping container to protect the window display box. Collect all My Hero Academia items from Funko! Funko POP! Animation My Hero Academia Todoroki