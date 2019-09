My Kit Co

My Flawless Face Medium

£16.50

Buy Now Review It

At My Kit Co

MY FLAWLESS FACE™ brushes have been hand-crafted with a beautiful taper, allowing the super soft synthetic fibres to hug the natural contours of the face, whether applying liquid, cream or powder product. Available in three sizes, these multi-purpose face brushes are designed by our co-founder - makeup artist James Molloy - who was looking for the perfect brushes to create flawless looking skin.