Fifty Shades Freed

Dare to take erotic play to a new level with this intimate panty vibrator. Beautiful satin and stretch lace multi-size briefs with ribbon ties flatter your figure, while nestled inside them is your thrilling, specially-contoured vibrating secret. "I revel in the exquisite feeling of his possession as my body blooms and flowers..." Anastasia Steel Operated by a remote controller, the whisper-quiet vibrator offers eight different pulse patterns, each in twelve intensity levels, for superlative stimulation. Enjoy the freedom offered by the remote controller for your solo pleasure sessions, or hand it to your lover for the ultimate in teasing foreplay. Whether at home or out and about, the generous range allows for all kinds of sensual creativity in your play together. Use with water-based lubricant to heighten sensation in play. Part of the Fifty Shades Freed The Official Pleasure Collection approved by author E L James.