Joanna Thornhill

My Bedroom Is An Office: & Other Interior Design Dilemmas

$19.98

Buy Now Review It

Just moved into your new home? No idea where to start or what to do? Landlord won't let you paint your walls? Hate your couch but can't afford a new one? Wondering if you can paint your horrible plastic chairs? Look no further, interior design stylist and expert Joanna Thornhill will guide you through an array of design dilemmas, from minor tweaks to bigger projects. Packed with inspirational and practical advice for both homeowners and renters, this book will help you achieve a home you can be proud of, even if your office is at the end of your bed.