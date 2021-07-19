United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Ottoman Hands
My Babys Baby Drop Statement Earrings
£54.00£40.50
At Trouva
21 ct gold plated brass drop length of the earrings - 4.8 cm secured at the back with a butterfly clasp These stunning gold drop earrings are perfect for adding artisan glamour to your wardrobe. Featuring soft, organic shapes these gold statement earrings offer a unique take on the hottest jewellery trend. Ottoman Hands My Baby’s Baby Drop Statement Earrings come packaged in a lovely pouch and are ready to gift.