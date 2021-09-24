United States
Penguin Random House
My Age Of Anxiety : Fear, Hope, Dread, And The Search For Peace Of Mind By Scott Stossel
$21.25
Drawing on his own longstanding battle with anxiety, Scott Stossel presents a moving and revelatory account of a condition that affects some 40 million Americans. Stossel offers an intimate and authoritative history of efforts by scientists, philosophers, and writers to understand anxiety. We discover the well-known who have struggled with the condition, as well as the afflicted generations of Stossel’s own family. Revealing anxiety’s myriad manifestations and the anguish it causes, he also surveys the countless psychotherapies, medications, and often outlandish treatments that have been developed to relieve it.
Need a few alternatives?
St. Martins Press
Let That Sh*t Go: A Journal For Leaving Your Bullsh*t Behind And Creating A H...
$23.94$51.04Amazon Australia
Intelligent Change
The Five Minute Journal: A Happier You In 5 Minutes A Day | Original Creator ...
$87.64$93.25Amazon Australia
More from Penguin Random House
More from Entertainment
St. Martins Press
Let That Sh*t Go: A Journal For Leaving Your Bullsh*t Behind And Creating A H...
$23.94$51.04Amazon Australia