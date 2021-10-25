Logitech

Mx Anywhere 3 Wireless Mouse

$79.99

Master it, anywhere with MX Anywhere 3 for Mac–a compact performance mouse designed for your Mac or iPad no matter where you work –from the home office, to the cafe, to the airport lounge. The electromagnetic MagSpeed scroll wheel is faster, quieter, and more precise. A low-profile design is contoured for the shape of your hand –with silicone side grips ensure that it’s always soft to the touch.MX Anywhere 3 for Mac is built to withstand the bumps and drops of mobile work. And a track-anywhere sensor means you can work on virtually any surface.App-specific button customizations speed up your workflow in the apps you use most. Redefined settings for Microsoft Teams and Zoom let you instantly mute and Start/Stop your video call.Requires Logitech Options software, available for macOS and Windows®.