Summersdale

Mx And Mx

$28.03

Buy Now Review It

At Booktopia

This beautiful volume of romantic quotes and affirmations, featuring words from non-binary icons and members of the LGBTQ+ community past and present, is the perfect gift for a non-binary partner or couple, whether it's for a birthday, an anniversary or a wedding. You make my soul shine! Show your one-and-only how much they mean to you with this beautiful volume of heartfelt quotes This little book is a celebration of romantic love. With a selection of quotes from non-binary icons, as well as from key figures and allies of the LGBTQ+ community, this collection is the perfect way to tell your love just how you feel. The tasteful design also makes this the ideal present for any occasion, whether it's an anniversary, a birthday, Valentine's day or a wedding. You will also find heart-warming affirmations to help you express your love and appreciation, such as: I fall in love with you all over again every time I see you It only took a heartbeat to fall for you You make me feel like I can take on the world You are my today and all of my tomorrows Whether you've been together for years, months or days, allow the sweet words in these pages to celebrate your relationship so far and inspire many happy years to come.