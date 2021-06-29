Madewell

Mwl Knit High-rise 9″ Biker Shorts

$29.50 $18.37

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide Combining ubercomfy fits with luxe sustainable fabrics, our Make Weekends Longer collection gives you that carefree extra-day-off feeling. Modeled after our gold-standard knit leggings, these biker shorts have a long 9" inseam and a high rise that pairs perfectly with a cropped tee. Fitted. Inseam: 9". Cotton/elastane. Do Well: We partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. NA748