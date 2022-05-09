Madewell

Mwl Hiking Shorts

$65.00 $52.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

The fabric: Made from recycled nylon, this breathable weave has UPF 40+ sun protection (go ahead and splash through that creek, too, it dries like a dream). The fit: Designed for hiking, exploring and all that good stuff, these versatile shorts have a built-in adjustable belt and roomy mesh-lined pockets. UPF 40+ excellent sun protection. Quick-drying. Mesh pocket bags. Regular fit. Inseam: 2 3/4". 88% recycled nylon/12% elastane. Do Well: Nylon is recycled from preconsumer waste that would otherwise go to landfills. Machine wash. Import. ND896