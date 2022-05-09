Madewell

Mwl Hikerscape Crop Tee

$42.00 $33.60

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

The fabric: supersoft cotton jersey treated with sweat-wicking FUZE™ technology to keep you feeling fresh and dry as you make your moves. The fit: Perfectly cropped for a retro feel, this hiking-friendly tee has vintage-y mountain graphics front and back. Made for: working out or hanging out. Cropped, classic fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 28". Treated with FUZE™ technology to keep you feeling fresh and dry. Sweat-wicking. UPF 15+ sun protection. Cotton. Do Well: We partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Machine wash. Import. ND888