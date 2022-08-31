Madewell

Mwl Flex Square-neck Sports Bra

$48.00 $20.99

Product Details Hide The fabric: engineered with four-way stretch, MWL Flex is supersoft, sweat-wicking and made using recycled materials. The fit: Lined with power mesh for extra support, this square-necked sports bra has removable cups and a hidden elastic underband. Made for: low-impact, high-flexibility workouts like pilates or yoga. Light to moderate support: removable cups. Sweat-wicking. UPF 40+ sun protection. 79% recycled polyester/21% spandex. Do Well: Crafted with polyester recycled from plastic bottles (seven, to be exact). Machine wash. Import. ND875