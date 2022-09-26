Madewell

Mwl Crossover Crop Tank

$42.00 $21.90

The fabric: made with supersoft and drape-y TENCEL™ modal, this lightweight slub knit is treated with sweat-wicking FUZE™ technology and has built-in UPF 40+ sun protection. The fit: Designed to layer over a sports bra, this twist-front tank is perfectly cropped. Treated with FUZE™ technology to keep you feeling fresh and dry. Sweat-wicking. UPF 15+ sun protection. Cropped fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 15 1/4". 60% cotton/40% TENCEL™ modal. Do Well: TENCEL™ modal fibers are derived from sustainable wood sources using renewable energy and recycled chemicals. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. NG969