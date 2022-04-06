Millie Morgan Textiles

Mustard Woollen Blanket Cape

£135.00

Cocoon yourself in comfort, with this naturally dyed wool blanket. Dip dyed in Indigo, it has a beautiful ombre gradient from mustard yellow to deep blue - colours which uplift and calm the mind. The ends are finished with a hand stitched blanket stitch, in a contrasting purple British wool yarn. The idea behind this blanket, stemmed from a desire to create textiles which are loved and cherished. Textiles that will used and valued. The use of simple ties in each end of the blanket, allows it to transform in to a garment, perfect for wrapping up while you’re working at home. As a garment, it can be worn two different ways, giving you freedom and flexibility. This blanket is designed to flow with you, throughout your day. This blanket will be made to order, to ensure no materials are wasted. Please allow 2-4 weeks for production. Materials: Blanket - 100% wool dip dyed in Indigo. Blanket stitch edges - 100% British wool. Ties - Recycled cotton drawstring, naturally dyed in Logwood.