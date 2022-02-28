Mustard Made

Mustard Made Mustard Shorty Locker

£129.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Style No. 0560670320005; Color Code: 072 Throwback-style locker from Mustard Made to add a touch of organisation to your living or sleeping space. Features a sleek, mini design that allows it to function as a nightstand, too. Includes two adjustable shelves, a handy hook and a cable hole to the back. Online return only. This item cannot be returned in-store. Content + Care - Metal - Assembly required - Wipe clean Size - 72cm (h) x 35cm (w) x 46cm (d)