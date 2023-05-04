Disney

Mustafar Starbucks® Mug – Been There Series – Star Wars

$24.99

One might call Mustafar the ''birthplace'' of Darth Vader, where Anakin Skywalker became the Dark Lord. This Mustafar Starbucks® mug brings it all back with screen art of memorable moments, characters and quotes from the planet popular with the Sith, including the epic battle between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin. Inspired by the Star Wars saga and part of the Been There Series, this dramatic cup works equally well whether your chosen brew is Dark or Light.