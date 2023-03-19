Kayali

Musk 12

Be enchanted by Kayali Musk | 12 Eau de Parfum. Part of Kayali’s first ever fragrance collection, this floral musk is elegant and bright, and exudes effortless confidence. Kayali Musk | 12 Eau de Parfum opens with soft floral notes of lotus flower, freesia and sheer jasmine. The namesake heart note is present throughout, adding lightness and a delicious feel. Base notes of vanilla and sandalwood are creamy and voluptuous, creating a scent that’s beautiful, wearable and full of charm. What are the notes in Kayali Musk | 12 Eau de Parfum? Head: Lotus flower, freesia, jasmine Heart: Musk Base: Vanilla, sandalwood Wear Kayali Musk | 12 Eau de Parfum during the day, all year round, or whenever you need to feel elegant, feminine and soft. Each Kayali scent is designed to be layered - start with the most intense fragrance and finish with the lightest. Wear Déjà Vu White Flower underneath Musk | 12 for an uplifting blend that will brighten your mood, or pair it with Elixir | 11 for a soft, enveloping blend. Kayali Musk | 12 is also available in 50ml and 10ml. This listing is 100ml.