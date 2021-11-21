Manhattan Toy

Musical Lili Llama

Winner of a distinctive 2019 Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Platinum Award, the wooden Musical Lil Llama toy is packing a lot of great musical activities, with plenty of auditory and visual fun for minis 12 months and up! Instinctively, youngsters will want to begin exercising his or her hand-eye coordination to produce noise. Musical instrument toy includes: guiro-like notches, 5-bar xylophone, 2 clacking saddle blankets that double as drums and detachable wooden mallets on the head. Other activities include spinning gears and blocks. The tail of this wooden llama can be removed and double as a maraca. This playful wood activity toy is great for introducing little ones to music and for fostering motor development and auditory stimulation.