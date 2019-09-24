Uncommon Goods

Music Iq Party Game

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Uncommon Goods

What was the Beatles' last album? Which Disney series made Miley Cyrus famous? From The Beatles to Björk, from vinyl to streaming, from bluegrass to hip-hop, this game will help you discover the sensational stories and tantalizing trivia behind the music. It features 400 multiple choice questions covering the musical multiverse, with answers adding or subtracting IQ points from your score. This two-round format favors learning—the first tests your knowledge, while the second tests your memory, giving novices a chance to challenge long-time music nerds. It's a great gift for music and trivia lovers, whatever their favorite groove. Made in Poland.