Mushroom & Rhinestone Crop Tank Top

Pull On closure Material:Polyester and Spandex.Women fashion camisole,soft,warm,comfortable,suitable for women and girl. Design:Women sexy u neck crop vest,cute mushroom rhinestone pattern graphic top,rib-knit cropped,casual,slim fit cropped top,solid color,pull on closure. Wearing:The fashion style crop top for women.Perfect for casual pant,jeans,sweatpants,shorts,skirt,etc.This crop vest is a must in your closet. Occasion:Suitable for street wear,club wear,beach,vacation,date,daily,working,family party, birthday party,running,workout,shopping and etc. Size:The graphic crop top tunic for 90s e-girl.S/M/L to choose.S/M/L/XL to choose.Please check our size chart in the product description before ordering. Size Chart: Tag-S: Bust: 68-84cm/26.7-33.1", Length: 37cm/14.5" Tag-M: Bust: 72-88cm/28.3-34.6", Length: 38cm/14.9" Tag-L: Bust: 76-92cm/29.9-36.2", Length: 39cm/15.3"