BSOD

Mushroom Lamp

$49.99 $29.99

Buy Now Review It

[Design] Vintage Style Sage Green Striped Mushroom Lamp with Warm White E12 LED Bulb ,Full Of Medieval Style, With a Small Mushroom Shape, Wavy Stripes Are Clearly Visible, And The Design Is Exquisite it is from the 1970s that the mushroom-shaped lamp with its delicately twisting shades of pastel became popular.110V American Standard Plug, Simple and Convenient, NO NEED to purchase other Transformers. [Material] Hand-Blown Striped Glass, Murano, Bubble Streamline, High-End Ceramic Glass, Non-Toxic And Harmless To The Body, Very Suitable For Bedside Lamps Mushroom Decor on the Dressing Tables... [Function] The E12 LED Bulb Has a Warm Light Effect, The Product Can Be Used to Switch The Button To Control 110V,No need to buy more adapter transformers.The classic milk-white Glass of the G45 bulb is more concise, refreshing, and clean. Long-term use will not turn yellow like plastic. Moreover, The E12 classic Socket makes it easier for you to replace smart colorful dimmable ambient light 110V bulbs [Application]Easy To Install, This Product Is Only Used Indoors, Very Suitable For Farmhouse Bedroom Bedside Lamps, Living Room, Dining Room, Study, Office, Coffee Shop, Bar, Museum, Lighting Decoration. [Service] Provide One-Year Warranty Service,Please Contact Us If You Have Any Questions After Receiving The Goods, And We Will Answer Your Confusion One By One