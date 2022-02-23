Urban Outfitters

Mushroom Amped Fleece Throw Blanket

$69.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 64077027; Color Code: 030 Ultra-cozy and just as whimsical, this sherpa fleece throw blanket features little mushrooms printed all-over, a must for cuddling up with good vibes. Meets OEKO-TEX® guidelines for environmentally friendly standards and safe, socially responsible working conditions. Content + Care - 100% Polyester - OEKO-TEX® certified - Machine wash - Imported Size - Dimensions: 50”l x 60”w