United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Urban Outfitters
Mushroom Amped Fleece Throw Blanket
$69.00
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 64077027; Color Code: 030 Ultra-cozy and just as whimsical, this sherpa fleece throw blanket features little mushrooms printed all-over, a must for cuddling up with good vibes. Meets OEKO-TEX® guidelines for environmentally friendly standards and safe, socially responsible working conditions. Content + Care - 100% Polyester - OEKO-TEX® certified - Machine wash - Imported Size - Dimensions: 50”l x 60”w