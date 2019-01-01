Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorDécor
Firebox

Mushions

$21.99
At Firebox
Your own squishy cushion, personalised with your (or someone else's) face Grab a partner, couple up, or have a threesome All we need is a high quality photograph Snuggle up with a morphed mush
Featured in 1 story
Get Personal With These Customizable Gifts
by Bianca Nieves